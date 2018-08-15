Pop classical quartet Il Divo returns to Singapore for concert in October

SINGAPORE - Pop classical vocal quartet Il Divo are set to return to Singapore to perform at The Star Performing Arts Centre on Oct 13.

Made up of Swiss Urs Buhler, Spaniard Carlos Marin, American David Miller and Frenchman Sebastien Izambard, the show is part of their 15th anniversary global tour.

The group recently released their ninth album, Timeless, and last performed in Singapore at the same venue in 2016.

With 30 million albums sold worldwide, the group is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most commercially successful classical crossover group of all time.

The group has also won accolades such as the Artist of the Decade award at the Classic Brits awards at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011.

Tickets from $98 to $278 will go on sale through Sistic from Aug 18.