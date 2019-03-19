Police seek arrest warrant for Jung Joon-young

SEOUL • The K-pop scandal has taken a sharp turn, with police yesterday seeking a warrant to arrest singer Jung Joon-young over the secret taping of women in sex acts and sharing of the footage.

Last week, the storm worsened with daily media reports of allegations of what he and other artists, including former BigBang singer Seungri, had done.

Questionable acts ranged from giving sexual favours to keeping drink-driving under wraps, reported The Korea Herald.

Jung, 30, who had been booked on charges of filming and disseminating sex videos, was sent home early yesterday after a five-hour interrogation by the police.

Last week, the singer, who announced his exit from show business, had been questioned for 21 hours.

Ten women were reportedly filmed, with the footage shared in a group chat with artists including Seungri, 28, and rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon, 29.

Following the latest questioning, the police said they were seeking an arrest warrant for Jung within a day or two.

This is not the first brush with the law for him. Back in 2016 and again in December last year, he had been questioned by the police after his girlfriend filed a complaint over his secret taping of sex videos, but he was not prosecuted.

Under South Korean law, anyone who films or shares sex videos without the consent of those involved can be sentenced to up to five years in prison or be fined as much as 30 million won (S$35,700).

An arrest warrant for Seungri, who was questioned by the police for 16 hours last week, is not on the cards for now. He has been booked for procuring prostitutes for top clients of his Burning Sun club.

Yesterday, he reportedly filed an application to defer his military service enlistment - slated to be this month - so he could cooperate fully with the investigation. Further evidence reportedly links him to overseas prostitution and gambling.

Meanwhile, pop group JYJ's Park Yoochun, 32, is reportedly facing a lawsuit from a woman who claimed that she was sexually assaulted.

She wants 100 million won in compensation and seizure of a property owned by him.

The current fervour to clean up the South Korean entertainment industry has also driven Yoon Ji-oh, 31, a former colleague of actress Jang Ja-yeon, to demand for further justice to be meted out over the latter's suicide in 2009.

The 29-year-old left behind a letter saying she had been forced to sexually entertain 30 men in the business and media worlds.

Though she named names, these were not publicly revealed and no powerful figure has been charged.

Yoon, who spoke to the police last week as part of a reopened probe into the suicide, is also calling on industry folk to do the right thing, reported lifestyle portal Soompi.

"Looking at all those working in entertainment who are turning their backs, I myself know that they are afraid, scared, and cannot step forward recklessly. But my heart falls apart countless times each day," she wrote online.

Yoon told her fans - who are worried about her safety - that she was now living in a safe house and getting personal police protection.