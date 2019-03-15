Police official questioned over help given to K-pop artists to escape punishment

SEOUL - There had been talk that a whistle-blower had not turned over Kakao Talk messages - in which former BigBang singer Seungri allegedly asked an employee of his Burning Sun club to procure prostitutes for VIP clients - because of suspicion that there was police corruption.

As part of a probe into the K-pop scandals, the authorities summoned a high-ranking police official for questioning on Friday (March 15).

He is believed to have helped the club's management to avoid punishment for illegal acts, reported The Korea Herald.

He is also suspected of keeping a lid on any media coverage of a drink-driving case against rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon.

The police also plan to question Choi as early as Saturday (March 16).