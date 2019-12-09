Police get call from wife of Taiwan pop singer Hsieh Ho-hsien that he is taking drugs

The tip-off came from the wife.

On Thursday (Dec 5), the police were called to the Taipei home of Taiwan pop singer Hsieh Ho-hsien after she was fed up that he had returned to his drug-taking ways.

The couple reportedly quarrelled before she called the police.

Hsieh has since been released on bail after he was taken to the police station for questioning, reported Taiwan News.

More than 10g of marijuana was also found in his home.

Hsieh, 32, who also goes by the professional name R-chord, had in the past admitted to drug use, even saying that that practice influenced his music-making.

He was dropped by a music label and he went for rehabilitation but that apparently has not managed to steer him away from a relapse.

His wife reportedly wept when the police came to their home, and at the police station before he was released.