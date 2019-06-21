Pokemon Go creator releases Harry Potter mobile game Wizards Unite

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The creator of mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go unleashed a new game on Thursday (June 20) that features Harry Potter and other characters from the wizarding world made famous in best-selling books and blockbuster movies.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was co-developed by Pokemon Go developer Niantic and AT&T's Warner, which owns the rights to develop entertainment based on author J.K. Rowling's popular Harry Potter series.

Like Pokemon Go, Wizards Unite uses augmented reality and Google mapping to make it look like characters are appearing in the real world.

Players see characters, creatures and other elements overlaid on the landscape that they see through their phone's camera as they move around.

In Wizards Unite, users play the role of a new recruit within the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to help solve a mystery. Players can discover artefacts, cast spells and encounter characters from the Potter films and prequel movie series Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the developers said.

"You see all your favourite characters and artefacts, whether it's the Sorting Hat, or Buckbeak, or whether it's Harry himself or Newt Scamander," said Mr Jonathan Knight, studio head of Warner Bros. Games San Francisco.

There is also a new story that unfolds within the game. "There's a crafting game where you're collecting potion ingredients and creating potions and using them to be a better wizard," he said.

Pokemon Go exploded after its introduction in 2016, sending players into city streets, offices, parks and restaurants to search for colourful animated characters.