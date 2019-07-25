Pleasant musical journey

Something strange happened at the recent Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

Taiwanese-Korean singer and songwriter Sun Shengxi, also known as Shi Shi, was a dark-horse winner for Best Mandarin Album with Shi's Journey.

In a strong field, she beat the likes of Best Male Mandarin Singer Leo Wang, Best Female Mandarin Singer Sandy Lam and Jolin Tsai - even though Tsai's Ugly Beauty was the overall Album of the Year.

Oh well, award ceremonies are more of a murky art than a science. And Shi's Journey is not without merit.

The piano-backed loungey-jazzy opening track Meng You (Flyaway) champions escapism: "Troubles at the back of my mind/Enjoying the view before me/Need you here, can't do without my beloved music and you."

The effortless R&B groove of Nuan (Tensions) is a definite highlight. It features Golden Melody Award Best New Artist OZI and dwells on an attraction, one still in the fragile nascent stage: "Can't say it out loud, don't want to break/This tender and sweet feeling."

POP SHI'S JOURNEY Sun Shengxi Rock Records 3.5 stars

Ren Yang (Love Me Like A Liar) shakes things up with an excursion into rock territory, though Sun's voice does not quite have the required edge as she berates a lover for not keeping her under the illusion that things are just peachy.

It is a varied album, which is easy to get into, though this reviewer is not quite convinced it is superior to Lam's intimate and introspective 0 or Tsai's edgy and playful Ugly Beauty.