Playing to one or 100,000, DJ's passion is the same

Dutch DJ Nicky Romero, best known for his breakout tracks like Toulouse and I Could Be The One with late Swedish DJ Avicii, is no stranger to Marquee Singapore, having last played at the venue in October last year.

The 31-year-old, who is based in Amsterdam, speaks to The Straits Times about his upcoming set at Marquee Singapore's first anniversary virtual party next Friday and connecting with his audience in new ways.

How has staying at home been and what does a typical day under lockdown look like?

This has been the perfect opportunity to spend more time in the studio and really focus on the direction I want to take my music going forward.

It's also been a great time for self-reflection and evaluation. I've been spending most days in the studio working and taking time to read and enjoy my free time off the road.

How much do you miss going on tour and playing for crowds in real life?

I always miss my fans and the excitement of clubs and festivals around the world, but I am enjoying the rest.

As a DJ, how similar or different is it playing for a virtual audience?

To me, music is a way to connect.

Obviously it's a bit different at the moment, but using my music to connect with people from around the world remains a source of happiness for me, and it's important to keep that spirit alive while everyone is staying home.

I've enjoyed reading all the comments on the livestreams and connecting with my audience in new ways.

How do you hype yourself up with no energy from the crowd to feed off?

I love what I do and it's always been that way. Whether it's one person or 100,000 people, the passion is the same.

Which part of your house or studio are you planning to record the livestream in?

We'll have to see. Typically I use my radio studio.

I understand that you have been working on new music under lockdown. What tunes can we expect from your set and is any new music ready to go?

I never give up a good surprise.

Would you consider doing livestreams more often, like some of your industry peers such as American DJ Diplo and fellow Dutch DJ Martin Garrix?

There is a balance. It's important not to put too much content out at once.

What do you hope people will take away from the experience of partying with you from the comfort of their own home?

I hope that people will still find joy in the music and remember that we will get through this together and soon be back in the clubs and festivals, living life.