Placido Domingo resigns from LA Opera over sexual allegation

NEW YORK • Opera singer Placido Domingo on Wednesday resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The 78-year-old also withdrew from future performances, including a run of Roberto Devereux in February and March. Domingo said he did so "with a heavy heart", The Los Angeles Times reported.

"Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised," he said in a statement.

Domingo has led the LA Opera since 2003. The company said in a statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.

The resignation came a week after he withdrew at the last minute from a run of performances of Macbeth at the New York Metropolitan Opera, and after a number of other American arts organisations cancelled his appearances.

Several female singers and one dancer have accused the Spanish singer of unwanted kisses, hugs, nightly telephone calls and of pressuring them to meet him privately.

The scandal has divided fans and cultural institutions.

The San Francisco Opera and Philadelphia Orchestra axed concerts planned for Domingo; while at the Salzburg Festival in Austria in August, he received a standing ovation in his first performance since the damaging claims emerged.

DPA