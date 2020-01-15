Pitt's star shines again

LOS ANGELES •Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, cementing his return to the forefront of show business.

Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in the movie industry and three previous nominations. But he is considered the favourite to win the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award next month, according to awards pundits, after wowing critics in director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood last summer.

Pitt's performance as the laid-back stunt double and fix-it man Cliff Booth to Leonardo DiCaprio's fading 1960s TV Western star has already won him a Golden Globe prize and a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

It was lauded as a career best turn by The Hollywood Reporter, while Britain's The Sunday Times said last year that the "well-matured Pitt steals the show".

An extended shirtless scene sent fans and celebrity media swooning, ending a long period when Pitt was portrayed as the bad guy in the breakup of his marriages to actress Angelina Jolie and first wife Jennifer Aniston, one of America's most popular celebrities.

Pitt, not seen on the big screen since 2016 war drama flops Allied and War Machine, followed up Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood with a second well-received performance in space drama Ad Astra last year, where he played an introspective astronaut.

I Think It's Finally Acceptable To Be Completely And Totally Obsessed With Brad Pitt, ran a headline on women's website Cosmopolitan.com after Pitt returned to the red carpet last year.

He had adopted a low profile since 2016, as he and Jolie spent more than two years in a bitter custody dispute over their six children that involved accusations against the actor of child abuse, heavy drinking and drug use.

In a 2017 interview, he admitted a heavy marijuana habit and said his drinking had got out of control, but said that since the split with Jolie, he had quit alcohol and was undergoing therapy.

Reactions

"I've been able to work with some amazing directors. Quentin is in the lineage of one of the best of our times. It's amazing to be a part of this film that's a celebration of our actors and a celebration of the countless people behind the scenes." Leonardo DiCaprio, in the running for Best Actor for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood "It makes me feel very, very, very young." Antonio Banderas, on being a first-time nominee at 59 - Best Actor for Pain And Glory "They're probably more interested in me taking them to the park with their scooters, or making a fort, or playing in a teepee. I'd be worried if my four-year-old was thinking, 'What are we going to do about these Nazis?' " Director Taika Waititi, on whether his daughters are old enough to be aware of his film Jojo Rabbit, on intolerance in Adolf Hitler's Germany, and its Oscar nominations "We never thought we would be in the awards conversation. This is so meaningful because this nomination comes during such a strong year of writing." Rian Johnson, director of Knives Out "This movie was a labour of love for many people... so to see it recognised in this way is very moving for all of us. I would like to thank the academy on behalf of... every single person who put his heart and soul into this film. Thank you." Director Sam Mendes, on 1917 "Greta made something so special that I'm just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart." Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress for Little Women ASSOCIATED PRESS

He was cleared by investigators in Los Angeles of abuse allegations.

REUTERS