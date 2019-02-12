Brad Pitt shows up at Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday bash

LOS ANGELES • Will we see romance rekindle between former celebrity couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

Aniston, who turned 50 yesterday, held her birthday bash at a hotel in Los Angeles last Saturday evening - and one of the guests was her former husband, actor Pitt.

Aniston was one of the first to arrive at the party, according to E! News. Pitt arrived 45 minutes after her and appeared to be in a "good mood and happy to be there", according to website Entertainment Tonight.

The 55-year-old actor was seen wearing a hat and a dark shirt as he tried to keep a low profile when he attended the bash.

A source told People website that Aniston was "very happy that he showed up" and "they hugged and chatted for a bit".

However, she "didn't really pay any special attention to Brad" as she was also "busy making sure all of her other guests had an amazing time".

The other guests included Pitt's former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow, Aniston's ex-boyfriend John Mayer, Mayer's ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

Other celebrities present included George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Barbra Streisand and Robert Downey Jr.

Another source told the Entertainment Tonight website that when Pitt left the party, the hotel staff and his security team helped ensure that it was difficult to take photographs of him.

Aniston met Pitt in 1998 and they dated for two years before they married in 2000, becoming a high-profile couple in Hollywood. They divorced in 2005 after Pitt was linked to his Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) co-star Angelina Jolie.

He went on to marry Jolie in 2014, while Aniston married actor Justin Theroux in 2015.

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, while Aniston and Theroux announced their separation in February last year.

Pitt was recently linked romantically to actress Charlize Theron.