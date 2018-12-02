Pitt, Jolie reach final agreement over child custody

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a final agreement over the custody of their six children, after more than two years of often bitter negotiations.

The couple announced their separation in September 2016, after two years of marriage and 11 years together. Of their six children, three are adopted.

"A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," Jolie's lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean said in a statement to Reuters last Friday.

"The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."

Jolie, who filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, had been seeking primary custody of their six children. Pitt had asked for shared custody.

Friday's statement did not say how custody would be divided, and Jolie's spokesman declined to give details. Pitt's representatives had no immediate comment.

A trial date in the custody case had been tentatively set for Dec 4 before a private judge in Los Angeles.

A source close to Jolie said she "is very pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved with progress for the health of their family".

The 2016 divorce filing triggered a bitter custody dispute during which Pitt was investigated and cleared of child abuse after losing his temper in front of some of the children, and the couple accused each other of trying to manipulate media coverage in their favour.

The two stars are still working out the details of their divorce, with the distribution of assets reportedly proving especially thorny. They did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Moneyball actor Pitt, 54, and Maleficent star Jolie, 43, began dating in late 2005 and married in 2014.

They are parents to Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

