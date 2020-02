NEW YORK • The meaning of Brad Pitt - as actor, star and supreme visual fetish - can be traced to the moment in 1991 film Thelma & Louise when a camera pans up from his bare chest to his face like a caress.

William Bradley Pitt was born in 1963, but Brad Pitt sprang forth in that 13-second ode to eroticised male beauty, initiating a closely watched career and life, dozens of movies, and libraries of delirious exaltations and drooling gossip.