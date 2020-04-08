Pikotaro says to wash hands

TOKYO • Japanese social-media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading Twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus hand-washing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-For-People-And-Peace.

The video was among the top five in a Twitter trend ranking in Japan on Monday.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, wore the same gold animal-print outfit he wore in the PPAP video that went viral in 2016.

His hand-washing video is shorter than the 2016 two-minute hit that the Guinness World Record listed as the shortest song to make it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the latest video, Pikotaro repeated "wash" several times before saying "clean hand" twice. He ended the video by saying, "We will win!", referring to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The video had been viewed a quarter of a million times on YouTube since it was uploaded last Saturday.

On Monday, Taiwanese actress-model Chiling Lin also uploaded on Instagram a video of her teaching a group of children how to wash their hands thoroughly in seven steps. The video has attracted more than 42,000 views as of yesterday.

