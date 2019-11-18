In Pictures: Supermodel Chiling Lin's outfits at Tainan wedding

Taiwanese supermodel Chiling Lin got hitched to Japanese band Exile's Akira, 38, on Sunday (Nov 17) in her father's hometown of Tainan.

The glamour of the event, held at Tainan Art Museum with an after party at the five-star hotel Silks Place Tainan, was ramped up by the 44-year-old bride's many outfit changes from renowned designers.

Here are some memorable fashion moments of the night.

1. Custom Ralph Lauren



PHOTO: CHILING LIN/INSTAGRAM



Akira, whose real name is Kurosawa Ryohei, is the first Asian male model to globally represent the American fashion house Ralph Lauren and the couple opted to don the brand for their nuptials. Lin's gown, in particular, with an intricate pearl overlay was designed for Lin personally by the brand's founder Lauren himself.

2. Romantic tulle



PHOTOS: SOPHIA WEDDING STUDIO/INSTAGRAM, VOGUE TAIWAN/INSTAGRAM



This bespoke dreamy pink number with a tulle skirt and feathered shoulders is from Taiwan's renowned wedding studio Sophia. The studio's founder told Vogue Taiwan in an interview that Lin liked "fairytale, romantic styles".

3. Cinderella shoes



PHOTO: JIMMYCHOO/INSTAGRAM



Lin paired her wedding outfit from Sophia with shoes fit for a Disney princess, literally. These Swarovski-crystal embellished Jimmy Choo pumps - each pair reportedly have over 7,000 crystals - are named the Cinderella pumps and retail for around S$5,200.

4. Modern cheongsam



PHOTOS: SHIATZYCHEN/INSTAGRAM



Lin's take on the traditional cheongsam came in the form of a lacy pink Shiatzy Chen number. Shiatzy Chen is one of Taiwan's most famous luxury brands founded by designer Wang-Chen Tsai-hsia. The distinctive high neck of a cheongsam paired with a low back design emphasised the bride's model physique and fair skin.

5. Queenly blue



PHOTO: SGREENGRAB YOUTUBE



This ice-blue haute couture Jimmy Choo gown in a deep-V cut that shows off Lin's curves looks like something out of the animated Disney movie Frozen with its bejewelled torso and strips of blue in the skirt. The Queen Elsa effect is more pronounced as the dress comes with a translucent floor-length cape.

6. Fringe, fringe, fringe



PHOTO: VOGUE TAIWAN/INSTAGRAM



Lin really paid homage to her Taiwanese heritage with her wedding outfits - three were made by Taiwanese fashion labels. Nicole and Felicia Couture, founded by Taiwanese sisters Nicole and Felicia Chang, were behind this fringed mini-dress that Lin changed into for the after-party, where she was seen dancing up a storm with Akira.

7. Happy guests



PHOTO: VOGUE TAIWAN/INSTAGRAM



Talkshow host Dee Hsu, who has an onscreen rivalry with Lin but a close personal friendship in real life, wore a shiny black jumpsuit to Lin's wedding.



PHOTO: MICKEY HUANG/FACEBOOK



Variety show host Mickey Huang, who is Hsu's famous ex-boyfriend, was also spotted at the wedding. He posted photos of him with the newlyweds at the afternoon wedding ceremony in a bowtie and hipster glasses.



PHOTO: LIN CHIEN-HUAN/FACEBOOK



Famous talkshow host Kevin Tsai (right) with a guest of the bride at the wedding banquet. Tsai is a well-known as one of Lin's best friends in the industry and emceed the afternoon portion of her wedding ceremony, which included the tea ceremony and the couple's speeches to each other.