Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun gaining weight after bitter divorce fight with Ku Hye-sun

South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who had a very public fallout with his wife, actress Ku Hye-sun, last year after they were embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings, deleted all his posts on Instagram in October.

The move shocked his fans as it came shortly after actress-singer Sulli was found dead at her home on Oct 14. He said in a post after her death that he was taking medication for depression.

Ahn, 32, revived his Instagram account on Christmas Eve, with his first post wishing his 3.2 million followers a merry Christmas. In his most recent pictures, he is seen with his hair dyed blond.

A number of his fans have commented that he seems to have put on weight, with some attributing it to his medication and others suggesting it could be for a new show.

Ahn, who began his entertainment career as a fashion model in 2009, is best known for his roles in television dramas such as Blood (2015), Reunited Worlds (2017) and The Beauty Inside (2018).

He married his Blood co-star Ku, 35, in 2016, but sought a divorce from her last August.