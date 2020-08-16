Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight back on charts after reaction video goes viral

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight has made a huge comeback in the music charts nearly 40 years after its release, thanks to a viral video of a pair of young American brothers reacting to his 1981 hit.

Twins Tim and Fred Williams, 22, posted a video of themselves listening to the British singer's debut solo single for the first time on YouTube in July.

The brothers are seen nodding along to Collins' track, when suddenly they fall back in their chairs - jaws dropped - as the drum beats drop in the middle of the song. "This is unique," says one of the twins on the video. "I've never seen anyone drop a beat at the end of a song."

The video on the twins' YouTube channel "TwinsthenewTrend" has racked up more than five million views. As of Friday (Aug 14), In the Air Tonight was No. 2 on the United States' iTunes charts, behind Darius Rucker's Beer And Sunshine, according to itopchart.com.

The hit launched Collins' solo career back in 1981, after he left British rock group Genesis as its front man and drummer.

Collins, 69, has sold more than 100 million albums during his solo career and 150 million with Genesis.