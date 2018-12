NEW YORK - The final verdict has been reached.

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke have to pay nearly US$5 million (S$6.9 million) to the family of Marvin Gaye.

A plagiarism case found similarity between their hit 2013 song Blurred Lines and Gaye's 1977 song Got To Give It Up.

The Gaye family alleged that Blurred Lines had borrowed from Got To Give It Up.

But Williams argued that he and Thicke had evoked the feel of Gaye's song in Blurred Lines, and that there was no copyright infringement.