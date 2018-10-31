Pharrell upset over Trump's use of Happy at rally

NEW YORK • Singer Pharrell Williams is not happy with what Mr Donald Trump has done.

The musician is upset that his 2013 mega hit Happy was played at a rally last Saturday, attended by the United States President and which was held only hours after a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh.

"On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged 'nationalist', you played his song Happy to a crowd at a political event in Indiana," Williams' lawyer Howard King wrote in a letter to Mr Trump.

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose."

Hollywood Reporter cited Mr King as writing that the act amounted to copyright and trademark infringements.

Other musicians have also voiced protests against the unauthorised use of their songs.

Rolling Stone magazine noted that Prince's estate had asked Mr Trump to cease using Purple Rain at rallies, while Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler complained in August over the airing of the band's Livin' On The Edge.

But Mr Trump, in a Fox News interview on Monday, said "rallies are meant to be fun" when asked about the Happy dispute.