Pet Shop Boys returning to Singapore for Star Theatre gig on March 26

Pet Shop Boys' Singapore show is part of their global Super Tour which started in 2016 and is in support of their thirteenth album, Super, released in the same year.
SINGAPORE - English synth-pop veterans Pet Shop Boys will be back in Singapore to perform at The Star Performing Arts Centre on March 26.

The Singapore show is part of their global Super Tour which started in 2016 and is in support of their thirteenth album, Super, released in the same year. They last performed here in 2014 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The duo - singer Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe - are best known for pop hits such as West End Girls (1984), their 1993 cover of Village People's Go West and You Only Tell Me You Love Me When You're Drunk (2000).

Formed in 1981, the Pet Shop Boys have sold 50 million records and are listed in the The Guinness Book of Records as Britain's most successful music duo. They have won three Brit Awards, including for Best British Group in 1988.

Tennant, 64, recently published a book One Hundred Lyrics And A Poem, which features his annotations to lyrics he wrote for the Pet Shop Boys.

Tickets, ranging from $128 to $228, will go on sale Nov 29, 10am for Lushington mailing-list subscribers and Nov 30, 10am for the public through Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

