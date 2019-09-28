Peh bares body for hot scene

Actress Joanne Peh's character was raped in hit television drama The Little Nyonya in 2008. She has now gone on to bare her body - for the first time - to shoot a sex scene in Toggle series Last Madame.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Peh, 36, revealed that though explicit nudity will not be shown, the scene still got under her skin.

Peh, whose character is a brothel boss in the 12-part series, admitted that she was nervous over whether she could pull off the emotionally fraught scene, which is the most daring in her acting career to date.

Peh, who married actor Qi Yuwu in 2014, wrote: "It was a big step for me to go bare in front of the production crew and my fellow actor."

"But I decided to do this because the context of the story and character motivations were fully justified," she added, mirroring a recent decision by photographer Chuando Tan, 53, to strip for a movie for the sake of the story.

The sex scene was also not easy for Taiwan model Jeff Chou. In an online post, he described the experience as "nerve-racking". He wrote: "Asking us to bare it all was a big deal but... we wanted to take the story deeper to tell how two people could learn to love under impossible conditions."

Peh is happy with the work they put in, writing: "Showing two bodies moving in unison captured the passions and inner conflict of the two characters so vividly; it pushed the show to a different level."

But how did her hubby react to the demands placed on her for the drama?

According to Toggle, Peh said: "When I got home after filming the bed scene, my husband asked me how it was and I said, 'It was okay. Like that lor.'" They have two children aged four and two.

In a column in Lianhe Zaobao yesterday, Peh said she had not been involved in any kissing or intimate scenes after her marriage, not because she objected to them but because these were not required in the plot.

But while she is glad she took up the challenge for Last Madame, she wished that footage of her and Chou fully nude in bed could be shown, instead of the cameras zooming in on their facial expressions.

Peh felt this reduced the impact of the story as well as the desire and conflicts felt by the characters.

Last Madame, an English-language drama which premiered on Toggle on Thursday, is rated M18.