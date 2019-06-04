Patrick Tse's daughter gives birth, father unknown

HONG KONG • In November last year, Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse's former daughter-in-law Cecilia Cheung gave birth to her third son without naming the father.

Now his daughter, model-actress Jennifer Tse, seemed to have followed in the footsteps of her former sister-in-law.

On Sunday, Jennifer Tse, 36, posted a photo of a baby's hand clutching an adult's finger on Instagram. It was accompanied with the caption, "You are my brightest light." and hashtags #happy100days and #babygirl.

Oriental Daily News reported that she has given birth to a daughter in the United States in February, but her assistant declined to comment whether she is married or who the baby's father is when approached by the Hong Kong media.

Jennifer Tse is the daughter of Patrick Tse, 82, and actress Deborah Li, 67. She is also the sister of Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, who divorced actress Cheung in 2011. Nicholas, 38, and Cheung, 39, have two children together.

Jennifer Tse has not been seen in public since May last year. In August last year, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself with actress Joyce Cheng with the hashtage #itslovebaby in the background, hinting at her pregnancy.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a long coat and walking in the streets last October. She posted a photo of herself with her dog in January this year.

When her father Patrick was approached by Oriental Daily News after news broke that he has become a grandfather again, he admitted that he has not seen his granddaughter yet as his daughter is currently not in Hong Kong.

He said he also did not know who the baby's father is, although there were reports last year Jennifer Tse was dating a foreigner.

Jennifer Tse was linked romantically to Hollywood star Jeremy Renner in 2016, a rumour which has since been denied by Renner, who played Avengers hero Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

She was previously in relationships with actor Andy On between 2009 and 2013, and with TV producer Sean Lee-Davies in 2014.