Pastor, 42, oldest winner of The Voice

LOS ANGELES • A 42-year-old pastor from Mississippi has become the oldest winner of NBC's musical competition show The Voice.

Todd Tilghman was crowned the winner on Tuesday night during the show's finale, which was conducted virtually as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finale, which wrapped up the show's 18th season, combined 21 livestreamed performances from the contestants, their four coaches and special appearances from singers Shakira and Bon Jovi, reported USA Today.

Tilghman is the seventh mentee of country singer Blake Shelton to win the competition, making Shelton the coach with the most wins in the show's nine-year run.

Tilghman, who was surrounded by his wife and eight children in Mississippi as he was named the winner, said Shelton's support has "meant the world to me in all of this".

The runners-up were Toneisha Harris and Thunderstorm Artis; CammWess clinched the fourth place and Micah Iverson took fifth place.

Tilghman performed John Mellencamp's Authority Song with Shelton, while Artis and his coach Nick Jonas dedicated a cover of Phil Collins' You'll Be In My Heart to all healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

The two-hour finale was like a concert, with performances from coaches and guests such as John Legend, who sang All Of Me.

Jonas joined his brothers Joe and Kevin for a virtual performance of the Jonas Brothers' new single X, and also debuted his song Until We Meet Again; coach Kelly Clarkson performed her new multilingual single I Dare You, which consists of lyrics from six languages.

Shelton, who is self-isolating with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and his family in Oklahoma, performed his famous single Nobody But You with her.