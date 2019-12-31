Passport details of Twice singer Dahyun leaked online, fans blame airport employee

The security team had no trouble shielding the members of girl group Twice from fans at Seoul's Gimpo airport on Sunday (Dec 29).

But the team could not prevent singer Dahyun's passport details from being filmed by others during a security check.

Fans are now in an uproar after the information was leaked online.

The K-pop act were on their way to Japan to film a TV special for broadcaster NHK.

The privacy breach occurred when an airport employee held 21-year-old Dahyun's passport and flipped through the pages in plain view of others.

In videos posted online, Dahyun can be spotted raising her hand to block the views but the damage had been done.

Other videos show that the singer was visibly upset over the incident.

JYP Entertainment, which manages Twice, has issued a statement, saying it will go after those who invaded Dahyun's privacy.

The company said filming and sharing activities violate the country's Personal Information Protection Act.

While many fans are asking for the airport employee to be sacked, others said the person was just doing her job.

They added that the blame should be pinned on camera-totting fans who stake out their idols.