Paris Hilton still Young And Beautiful at her 38th birthday bash

NEW YORK - Paris Hilton feels that she is still Young And Beautiful as one of the songs declared on Saturday when she rounded up her celebrity pals to join her to mark her birthday.

The party actually came about a month late since she had turned 38 on Feb 17.

Posting pictures online of the occasion at an unnamed venue that was dubbed Club Paris, Hilton hammed it up with folk like reality-show queen Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen, who runs a lifestyle portal.

In a video posted online, Kardashian is heard saying: "Happy birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago - this is how she celebrates."

"That's how I roll," Hilton sweetly agrees, to which Kardashian notes: "She deserves it."

According to People magazine, Hilton vowed her guests with her pole-dancing skills, with Lana Del Rey's 2013 hit Young And Beautiful setting a feel-good, party mood.

But there was no new special someone for Hilton - who is busy with her skincare and perfume businesses - spotted in the photos or video.

She broke off her 11-month engagement to actor Chris Zylka last year.