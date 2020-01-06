Parasite wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - South Korea's Parasite, a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, on Sunday (Jan 5) won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

"Wow, amazing, unbelievable," gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

The film bested France's Les Miserables, Pedro Almodovar's Pain And Glory, Chinese-American family drama The Farewell and France's Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.