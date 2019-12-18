Parasite shortlisted for Oscar's best international film

LOS ANGELES • Directors Bong Joon-ho and Mati Diop are vying for honours again.

In May, Senegal's Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

That award went to Bong's Parasite, with Diop's Atlantics getting the festival's Grand Prix accolade.

On Monday, those two movies made it to a shortlist of 10 international films vying for Oscar nominations.

The Best International Feature Film shortlist announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also includes Spain's well-known director Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical Pain And Glory.

If Parasite and Atlantics receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal respectively.

It is the first year the Oscar will be awarded under a new name: Best International Feature Film. The category was previously known as the Best Foreign-language Film.

The other seven shortlisted films are the Czech Republic's The Painted Bird, Estonia's Truth And Justice, France's Les Miserables, Hungary's Those Who Remained, North Macedonia's Honeyland, Poland's Corpus Christi and Russia's Beanpole.

The shortlist is culled from 91 eligible films.

The film academy announced nine shortlists on Monday in categories including Best Documentary Feature, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which will be released on Friday, appears on two shortlists for Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects.

Also on the Best Visual Effects shortlist are blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and upcoming musical Cats.

No song from Cats made the Best Original Song shortlist, but two songs from The Lion King did - Elton John's Never Too Late and Spirit by Beyonce.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan 13.

The Oscars will be held on Feb 9 in Los Angeles.

Parasite is also touted to be a front-runner in the best-picture race.

ASSOCIATED PRESS