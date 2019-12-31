Parasite one of Obama's favourite movies

NEW YORK • While much of the world eagerly awaits the upcoming Oscar nominations, former American president Barack Obama decided to give "breaking the Internet" a go by releasing a list of his favourite movies (and a few TV shows) from this year.

He tweeted his list on Sunday, quickly drawing online praise.

His picks include Apollo 11, a documentary about the moon landing with archival footage; The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's mafia epic; and Little Women, Greta Gerwig's decidedly more feminist take on the classic tale.

American Factory, a documentary about the workers in a former General Motors plant in Ohio during its transformation into a factory for Chinese company Fuyao, also made the list. It was the first release by Mr Barack and his wife's Higher Ground Productions, as he noted in his tweet.

South Korean movie Parasite, which has been touted to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination, also caught his eye.

Notably absent was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, a rumination on 1960s Hollywood set against the backdrop of the real-life Manson family murders.

While that was the most celebrated movie to not appear on his list, Todd Phillips' deeply divisive Joker and Sam Mendes' 1917, a World War I movie edited to have the appearance of being filmed in one take, were the two notable Oscar contenders that also did not make the cut.

His list included a few surprises as well.

For example, German-language film Transit, which transposes a 1940s novel about a refugee hoping to flee Nazi-occupied France into the present day without changing the story, received glowing reviews, but did not end up on many critics' end-of-the-year lists.

The same goes for Diane, a quiet character study that starred Mary Kay Place as the titular character who spends her days helping others while fighting an internal battle.

His list of television shows was far more brief and more in line with popular critical thinking.

Barack Obama's 2019 list Movies: • American Factory • Amazing Grace • Apollo 11 • Ash Is Purest White • Atlantics • Birds Of Passage • Booksmart • Diane • The Farewell • Ford V Ferrari • The Irishman • Just Mercy • The Last Black Man In San Francisco • Little Women • Marriage Story • Parasite • The Souvenir • Transit Television: • Fleabag: Season Two • Unbelievable • Watchmen

It included just three shows: BBC's Fleabag (season two), Netflix's Unbelievable and HBO's Watchmen.

Mr Obama, who has always shown an interest in pop culture, began his now-annual tradition of sharing his favourite film, television, literature and music from the past year when he was in the White House.

WASHINGTON POST