Parasite actor hopes film will boost cultural ties between S. Korea, Japan

TOKYO • One of the stars of Parasite said he hoped the film would improve cultural ties between Japan and South Korea, which have been strained by disputes, including a trade row that ignited between the Asian neighbours last year.

Actor Song Kang-ho, who plays the father of the basement-dwelling Kim family in the Oscar-winning film, said he was happy about the warm welcome Japanese fans had given Parasite and hoped relations would continue to improve.

"I hope we can go back to the early 2000s and have an interest in each other's works," he told reporters at the Japan National Press Club on Sunday.

"Japan and Korea are close countries and can relate to each other's cultures."

"Looking at how Parasite has been received even in Japan, I hope we can have a mutual interest in each other's cultures," the 53-year-old actor said.

Song did not refer directly to current relations, but both countries have been going through a rocky patch since last year, when a diplomatic row over Japanese compensation for forced World War II labourers was exacerbated by a trade dispute.

Japanese filmgoers have embraced Parasite since it opened in the country on Jan 10. The film rode its Oscar bounce to the top of Japan's box office two weekends ago and is now the top-grossing South Korean film in Japan of all time.

Director Bong Joon-ho told the same news conference: "I've come to Tokyo because I want to express my appreciation for the interest that all the filmgoers have shown."

Parasite, a dark social satire about the disparities between rich and poor in Seoul, made history this month by becoming the first foreign-language film to take Hollywood's top prize.

The film, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, also scooped up three other Academy Awards, including Best Director for Bong. He beat Hollywood royalty such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

