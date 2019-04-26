Paparazzi snap Wong crying at home

HONG KONG • Last week, a top TVB executive said she had spoken to Jacqueline Wong and noted that the actress "is emotionally unstable".

Now the 30-year-old has been photographed crying at home by Hong Kong paparazzi, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Wong drew flak from the public last week after a 16-minute video surfaced of her getting intimate with singer Andy Hui in a taxi.

While she and Hui, 51, who is married to Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, 46, have apologised, the storm has not blown over yet.

Wong's career has taken a big hit, with TVB sidelining her for now as it recasts artists for shows and public appearances.

A theme song, sung by Wong for TVB drama Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, which is airing, has been replaced.

TVB had to placate advertisers that were worried over the impact of the fallout on their brands.

But it has no intention to terminate her contract, saying instead that it wants to give her time to find her feet again, post-scandal.

But netizens have not been so charitable, with talk that TVB actor Kenneth Ma, 45, her boyfriend, and Hui are not the only men in her life.

She reportedly also brought other men back to her home.

Wong said last week that she "did not know how to face Ma", but talk has it that she has sent a text message to him and he has not responded yet.