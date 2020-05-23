'Pandemic party starters' in Zouk Phuturescapes

American DJ-producer Diplo and British DJ Christina Novelli, as well as home-grown electronic act Jasmine Sokko and rapper Yung Raja, are set to headline Zouk Phuturescapes - a series of three interactive virtual parties that will be streamed globally at various times from May 29 to 31.

Zouk resident DJs Lenerd, Nash D and Che'Molly, as well as local DJs Koflow and Inquisitive, will also be featured in the series, which is organised by local clubbing stalwart Zouk and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

More acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Hosted by local rapper Shigga Shay and model-presenter Hanli Hoefer, the parties will kick off at various times across different time zones over three days.

The first event will take place at 11pm in the United States on Friday next week (11am, May 30 Singapore time); followed by 10pm on May 30 in Australia (8pm, Singapore time); and finally 5pm in Britain on May 31 (midnight, June 1 Singapore time).

Registration is open for Zouk Phuturescapes' Zoom stream, which has 1,000 slots.

Only partygoers aged 18 and above are permitted to join.

The parties will also be streamed via the Facebook and YouTube pages of both Zouk and STB.

Phuturescapes will have elements such as augmented-reality filters on Instagram - including an avatar of Diplo against a 3D virtual background of Gardens by the Bay - as well as other virtual backgrounds of famous tourist attractions for participants to use during the Zoom party.

In a joint statement yesterday, STB and Zouk said: "Moderators will also use Zoom functions such as 'Poll' for contest giveaways and 'Spotlight' to feature selected audience members grooving to the beat."

The line-up includes acts who are no strangers to livestreaming in a time of coronavirus - a period in which the global nightlife scene has taken a severe beating, with clubs closed as well as music festivals and concerts cancelled.

STREAM IT / ZOUK PHUTURESCAPES

WHERE: Zouk: facebook.com/zouksingapore and youtube.com/user/ZoukClubSingapore; STB: facebook.com/VisitSingaporeOfficial and youtube.com/user/YourSingapore INFO: Register at bit.ly/zoukphuturescapes

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has earned the moniker of pandemic party starter, having livestreamed his DJ sets from his home in California several times a week, via platforms such as Twitch and Instagram Live, since March.

Zouk's resident DJs, too, have been livestreaming sets four times a week, keeping audiences entertained from the safety of their homes.

Zouk Group chief executive Andrew Li said: "The support of the Singapore Tourism Board has provided us with the opportunity to further elevate our virtual parties to showcase Singapore's entertainment and nightlife scene to a global audience.

"Through Phuturescapes, we hope to unite our global community on a safe and readily accessible platform for all to tune in, dance along together, engage with one another and collectively look forward to the day guests from around the world can be welcomed into the club again."