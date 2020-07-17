Pandemic-hit Cirque du Soleil eyes return

MONTREAL • As the coronavirus pandemic ripped around the globe, Cirque du Soleil, a circus troupe formed by Canadian street performers that became a global powerhouse, saw most of its operations grind to a halt in barely 48 hours.

The company, which gained international renown for extravagant shows featuring acrobats, jugglers, fire breathers and musicians, was forced to shut down productions in China, Italy and the United States, among other countries.

This month, it filed for bankruptcy protection and is close to reaching a restructuring deal.

"I never thought in my life that I would wake up one day and basically in 48 hours, we end up with no shows, no revenues," chief executive officer Daniel Lamarre told Reuters.

"It was very tough because from hour to hour, I was learning that one country was shut down and then the other country was shut down. "

Mr Lamarre, who joined Cirque in 2001 as an executive scouting for new opportunities for its high-flying acts, was left scrambling to help performers get home from closed productions abroad and find warehouses to store its 50 trucks of equipment per show.

Before the pandemic, the entertainment company had 44 performances running worldwide. They generated about US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in annual revenues from shows that featured underwater performances and others based on the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and English rock band The Beatles.

Show cancellations led the company to permanently or temporarily lay off 95 per cent of its workers.

"My whole Facebook feed was just sadness," said Mr Chris Gatti, a former high-bar performer and consultant for the company.

Privately held Cirque declined to divulge ticket sales, but court documents show the company had nearly US$1.5 billion in liabilities.

The pandemic is the biggest threat to face Cirque, which was created in the early 1980s as "The Stiltwalkers of Baie-Saint-Paul" in Quebec, Canada.

It became a global entertainment company thanks to sold-out Las Vegas shows, touring productions and acquisitions.

The shows, which have no animals or star performers, helped some key troupe members become wealthy. Mr Guy Laliberte, a performer and co-founder of the company, is on Forbes' list of Canadian billionaires.

While Cirque sees a potential reopening in the autumn for its resident productions in Las Vegas and Orlando, Mr Lamarre expects the company to get back to where it was in terms of the number of shows, revenues and profits only in 2023.

It is seeing some green shoots of recovery with the reopening of the Chinese production The Land Of Fantasy last month, and another show opening in Mexico early this month.

"We think that it will take a year to 18 months before we're back to normality, which means having a vaccine or a cure that makes people feel safe in a theatre," he said.

"And then from there, we think that within a couple of years, we'll be able to bring back the company where it was."

REUTERS