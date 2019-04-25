Pamela Anderson furious over money going to Notre-Dame restoration rather than children

PARIS (AFP) - Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson stormed out of a football fundraiser in Marseille after 100,000 euros (S$152,000) were earmarked for fire-damaged Notre-Dame rather than for children in the French port city.

The gala on Tuesday (April 23), organised by Olympique Marseille, one of France's most decorated football clubs, was flagged as a fundraiser for children in need.

But the decision to channel the sum to Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which was badly damaged by a fire early last week, drew a rebuke from Anderson on Wednesday (April 24).

"Last night, we attended a (gala) to help raise money for youth suffering in Marseille. Surely the children suffering in Marseille could have used the 100,000 euros more than the church that has already received over a billion in donations by billionaires?" she railed.

"I hope they will reconsider and give to where it is needed, to the community here in Marseille where it was intended. And would go much further in making lives better."

The 51-year-old actress and model attended the fundraiser with her partner Adil Rami, an Olympique Marseille defender.

Some of France's biggest companies and richest tycoons, including luxury goods rivals Francois-Henri Pinault and Bernard Arnault, have each pledged 100 million euros or more for Notre-Dame's reconstruction.