Painful attempt at aerial straps

You cannot help but gasp in awe as brothers Roman and Vitali Tomanov soar to impressive heights in their flawless and perfectly synchronised Aerial Straps act.

Kurios is the first time the American brothers - second-generation circus performers - are working together. They act as Siamese twins and their acrobatic stunts are done sometimes as a pair, sometimes solo.

They fly through the air with effortless grace.

Backstage, however, I am a screaming klutz clinging for dear life to the straps. The brothers show me how to wear the straps on the wrist - for maximum comfort and to prevent injuries.

"You have to hold onto the strap as well because the higher you go, the more pressure you face," instructs Mr Vitali Tomanov.

I strap in on both sides and get into a seated position, where I am slightly elevated off the rehearsal ground. "Now, just try to hang and swing!," he calls out.



American brothers Roman and Vitali Tomanov act as Siamese twins and perform some acrobatic stunts as a pair. PHOTO: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL



Before I realise it, I almost collide with a juggler practising at the side and end up flying in circles to avoid him. I put my feet down and come to a clumsy halt. I am not even in the air for a minute and my wrists and upper arms are already in agony.

As if I'm not in enough pain, they shift the left strap to my right side, for me to try out being suspended by one wrist instead.

I swing for barely one round, before coming to a stop. It feels like my arm, along with the skin on my wrist, is being ripped off.

The muscular brothers look on with amusement. I check out the skin on their wrists - red, raw and scratched.

I ask how they deal with the pain and they both look at me quizzically.

Mr Roman Tomanov says casually: "Pain? Not really. We're used to it. It's like clockwork, we don't really think about it."

My stint as an Aerial Straps trainee lasts all of 15 minutes, with barely a few minutes in the air.

But for the next few days, the burn I feel in my upper body is all I can think about.

Mr Vitali Tomanov assured me I would learn something in my session with him. Yes, I did - I learnt that I am nowhere near fit enough to join the circus.