Ozzy Osbourne says he has Parkinson's

LOS ANGELES • British rocker Ozzy Osbourne (photo), who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Osbourne, 71, said on ABC's Good Morning America that he received the diagnosis in February last year after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery. He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.

The musician, who made his name as lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, had previously denied having Parkinson's, but said he now wanted to be open with his fans.

"They're my air, you know," Osbourne said while seated next to his wife, Sharon. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

