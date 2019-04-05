Ozzy Osbourne forced to postpone tour after falling at home

LONDON - After it was reported that the Rolling Stones were postponing a tour to allow Mick Jagger to go for heart surgery, another setback for rock fans has emerged.

Ozzy Osbourne, 70, is postponing his North America tour after he got hurt from a fall in his Los Angeles home.

Writing on Facebook, the veteran rocker said: "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

"I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going.

"Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover… I will finish my tour…I will be back."

Osbourne, who was diagnosed with pneumonia in February, also had to postpone British and European shows.