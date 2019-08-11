Owen Cheung calm after 3 of his TV shows, including 2 with Jacqueline Wong, can't be aired

TVB actor Owen Cheung is not letting the station's decision to put two shows - in which he co-stars with Jacqueline Wong - in cold storage affect his friendship with the actress.

Her career is for now frozen after she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April.

She and Cheung appear in Offliners and Finding Her Voice, whose broadcasts are in limbo after Wong was slammed over her cheating of her boyfriend, TVB actor Kenneth Ma.

Speaking on radio show Circles, Cheung said he was agitated initially over the impact to his career from the non-screening of the two shows, but soon calmed down and understood that TVB was caught in a difficult situation.

In November last year, when TVB showcased its 2019 shows, Cheung had caught the media's eye, with his roles in four shows - Offliners, Finding Her Voice, Justice Bao: The First Year and Airport Security Unit.

The last show is also off the screening schedule because of the current tense situation in Hong Kong, with protesters camping in the airport to air their grievances.

Cheung has chosen to view his unfortunate career turbulence as an experience that he can tap to project conflicted emotions in future drama serials.

Adding that he values friendships, he said he took more than a year to get over his failed relationship with TVB actress Apple Chan.

But he is now in a happier frame of mind, dating ViuTV actress Renci Yeung and getting exposure from the current airing of Justice Bao.