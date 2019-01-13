Ousted TV host Megyn Kelly gets US$30 million from NBC News

NEW YORK - Megyn Kelly and NBC News have agreed to the high-profile TV host's exit terms, which will allow her to leave the company with a US$30 million (S$41 million) payout.

The news comes after months of negotiations over parts of her contract following her removal in October from NBC's morning show Today.

Kelly will leave NBC with the remainder of her US$69 million contract, according to NBC News.

The former Fox News anchor was removed as the host of NBC's morning fixture following a Halloween segment, when she questioned why using "blackface" for a costume was inappropriate.

What is next for Kelly who first made her name as a Fox News anchor?

Pundits do not think that the NBC settlement prevents her from joining a rival network.

Indeed, asked by paparazzi last week if she would be back on TV, she said: "You will definitely see me back on."