Ousted Grammy CEO files discrimination complaint

LOS ANGELES • The ousted chief of the organisation behind the Grammys filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing the Recording Academy of putting her on leave after she raised concerns about sexual harassment, voting irregularities and other misconduct.

Ms Deborah Dugan (photo) says in her 44-page complaint before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Los Angeles that the Academy retaliated against her after she detailed the misconduct last month.

In her most explosive charge against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Ms Dugan says that she was asked to hire her predecessor, Mr Neil Portnow, as a consultant despite allegations that he had raped a foreign female recording artist.

Ms Dugan's sexual harassment and discrimination allegation comes just days before the Grammy Award ceremony is set to be held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The complaint states that on Dec 22, she sent an e-mail to the head of the Academy's human resources department, saying she had been sexually harassed by Mr Joel Katz, an attorney who is general counsel to the Academy.

The complaint adds that after sending the e-mail, Ms Dugan put the Academy on notice that she planned to take legal action. She alleges that the Academy retaliated against her by putting her on leave on trumped-up charges of misconduct.

She replaced Mr Portnow last May, becoming the first woman to lead the Recording Academy.

In her complaint, she claims that an unidentified recording artist accused Mr Portnow of raping her following a performance she gave at Carnegie Hall in New York. The Recording Academy has disputed the claims and said a probe was under way to review her potential misconduct and allegations.

Mr Howard Weitzman, an attorney representing Mr Katz, dismissed Ms Dugan's sexual harassment allegation and said his client "categorically and emphatically denies" the charge.

