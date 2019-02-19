Oscars organisers score a coup, getting Queen to perform

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?" the Oscars organisers said, tapping the opening lines of 1975 Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody to announce their coup on Monday (Feb 18).

"We welcome #QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's Oscars," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences added in tweeting its link-up with the British rockers to perform in Sunday's (Feb 24) ceremony.

Blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody is up for Best Movie.

The band, whose late frontman Freddie Mercury is the subject of the film, are now made up of original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, with former American Idol star Lambert taking on vocals.

"Queen and @adamlambert will rock you," the band tweeted in response.

Bohemian Rhapsody has five Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Rami Malek, who portrays Mercury in the film. Mercury died of Aids in London in 1991 at age 45.

The movie has taken more than US$854 million (S$1.16 billion) at the global box office to become the most successful musical biopic ever.

The academy did not say what songs Queen would perform or when they would appear on stage during the telecast, which is going ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Bohemian Rhapsody is not nominated for its songs or soundtrack.

Other musical performances on Sunday will include Lady Gaga and actor-director Bradley Cooper singing their Oscar-nominated song Shallow from movie A Star Is Born.

Bette Midler will sing Best Original Song contender The Place Where Lost Things Go from the film Mary Poppins Returns.