Oscars 2019: Best and worst red carpet looks

BEST DRESSED: 7 LOOKS ON THE OSCARS RED CARPET

Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab

That one insanely beautiful diamond bracelet would have landed Michelle Yeoh her spot on the best dressed list. But the rest of her look was on point as well.

The 56-year-old Malaysian actress may not have been nominated for her ice-cold portrayal of Singaporean taitai Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians but she still looked every bit a superstar.

She looked regal in dramatic and sparkly Elie Saab. The shimmering metallic and structured bodice gave this dress a science-fiction, futuristic edge - perfect for the Star Trek: Discovery star who is set to lead a standalone Star Trek series, currently in development.

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen

Give it up for Gaga, 32, who often uses fashion to make a statement. Yes, the pop star once wore a dress made of raw meat. But with this elegant black Alexander McQueen paired with elbow length opera gloves, Lady Gaga, who picked up Best Original Song for A Star Is Born, turns herself into a classic Hollywood ingenue by evoking Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961).

Gaga even paired the dress with the iconic Tiffany diamond - which totals a whopping 128.54 carats - last seen in public on guess who? Hepburn, of course.

Danai Gurira in Brock Collection



With the matching, dangly, gold earrings and long braids, there was no doubt that Danai Gurira was a radiant queen. PHOTO: AFP



The Black Panther cast consistently showed up in excellent red carpet looks but Gurira knocked it out of the park with this gold, strapless gown. With the matching, dangly, gold earrings and long braids, there was no doubt that the 41-year-old was a radiant queen.

She looked powerful and beautiful - just the right note to hit for the woman who played Okoye, a fighter and army general in the film.

Elsie Fisher



Eschewing princess gowns, Elsie Fisher opted for this sleek and extremely well-fitted suit-and-vest combination. PHOTO: AFP



The breakout star of Eight Grade may not have been nominated for her work as an anxious teen finishing her last week of middle school but Elsie Fisher sure won the red carpet in her own way.

Eschewing princess gowns, the 15 year-old opted for this sleek and extremely well-fitted suit-and-vest combination. She finished the look off with shiny boots and an effortless, too-cool-for-school expression. The result? You desperately want her approval.

Spike Lee



Director Spike Lee, 61, who took home Best Adapted Screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman, wore a purple number inspired by his friend Prince, who died in 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS



Lady Gaga was not the only one paying tribute to legends on the Oscars red carpet. Director Spike Lee, 61, who took home Best Adapted Screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman, wore a purple number inspired by his friend Prince, who died in 2016. The musician famously loved the colour and his hit song Purple Rain featured him in an extravagant purple suit.

According to The New York Times, Lee also wore a gold, diamond and opal necklace in the form of a symbol Prince adopted as his name and topped off his look with gold Jordans commissioned by Michael Jordan himself.

Angela Bassett in Reem Acra



Angela Bassett, 60, who turned up in a bold, pink, one-shouldered Reem Acra number. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Pink was a popular choice on the red carpet with many like Sarah Paulson, Helen Mirren and Gemma Chan sporting it. But no one did it better than Angela Bassett, 60, who turned up in a bold, pink, one-shouldered Reem Acra number. The rich colour, dramatic sweep of the skirt, even the big shoulder ribbon made her look stunning and also imposing, like a woman who can silence a room with a look.

And her low ponytail was a perfect styling choice, allowing her beautiful face, framed by chandelier earrings, to be the focus of the look.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano



In a tuxedo dress custom-made by designer and Project Runway-winner Christian Siriano, Billy Porter showed that men have the ability to work a dress as well as any woman. PHOTO: AFP



The star of television series Pose Billy Porter came to 'slay'. In a tuxedo dress custom-made by designer and Project Runway-winner Christian Siriano, Porter showed that men have the ability to work a dress as well as any woman. Men going to the Oscars tend to dress conservative. In a sea of men wearing boring suits, the 49-year-old was a beacon. He took a risk and showed us what it meant to look like a star. For that, he deserves all the salutations.

WORST DRESSED: 3 LOOKS ON THE OSCARS RED CARPET

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent



Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, dressed in a Saint Laurent tuxedo. PHOTO: EPA=EFE



Oh Rami, why? Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, 37, won Best Actor in a Leading Role but was anything but winsome on the red carpet. To be fair, on any other man in any other circumstance, this would be a very nice tuxedo. But Malek won his Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury - the lead singer of Queen and one of the most irreverent, bold and experimental artists. The straight and narrow, black and white number is simply boring. And you know who famously hated being boring? Freddie Mercury.

Linda Cardellini



Green Book's Linda Cardellini at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Feb 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Green Book's Linda Cardellini, 43, much like Bassett, showed up in pink. While Bassett looked like an A-lister, Cardellini's dress looks more like two hot pink flamingos collided, exploded then died on her body. Then somebody tied a sash around her waist and sent her to the Oscars. Enough said.

Maya Rudolph in Giambattista Valli



Comedian and former Saturday Night Live castmember Maya Rudolph, 26, in Giambattista Valli. PHOTO: REUTERS



Comedian and former Saturday Night Live castmember Maya Rudolph, 46, did not seem to get the memo that you cannot attend the Oscars draped in bedsheets from your grandmother's retirement home. Not even if you fashion it into a cape. Maya, go home. You're clearly drunk.