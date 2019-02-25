Oscar winners in main categories

HOLLYWOOD (AFP) - Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday (Feb 24) in Hollywood.
Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.
Top acting honours were shared among four different films.
Best picture: Green Book
Best director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Best actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best supporting actress: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)
Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature: Free Solo
Best original screenplay: Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly)
Best adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott)
Best original score: Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
Best original song: Shallow from A Star Is Born (Lady Gaga)