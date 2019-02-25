Oscar winners in main categories

(From left) Green Book producers Jim Burke, Charles Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Hayes Currie pose with their Best Picture awards.
Alfonso Cuaron speaking on stage after accepting the Best Director award for Roma at the Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga accepting the award for Best Original Song during the 91st Annual Academy Awards, on Feb 24, 2019.
HOLLYWOOD (AFP) - Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday (Feb 24) in Hollywood.

Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.

Top acting honours were shared among four different films.

Best picture: Green Book

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best supporting actress: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)

 
 
 
 

Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature: Free Solo

Best original screenplay: Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly)

Best adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott)

Best original score: Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

Best original song: Shallow from A Star Is Born (Lady Gaga)

