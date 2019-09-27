Original Jurassic Park cast reprising their roles in new film

NEW YORK • The casting choices should bring a loud roar of approval and stamping of feet from fans.

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their Jurassic Park roles in the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

Their castings were announced on Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of Jurassic World .

While Goldblum's Dr Ian Malcolm character appeared in last year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern and Neill have not been back with the dinosaurs since 2001's Jurassic Park III.

All originated their roles in the 1993 original Jurassic Park.

Trevorrow, who helmed 2015's Jurassic World, will direct the next instalment following J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Those two films grossed US$1.67 billion (S$2.3 billion) and US$1.3 billion respectively.

Jurassic World 3, also starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to be released in June 2021.

