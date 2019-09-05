Oprah Winfrey launching wellness arena tour in early 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced on Wednesday (Sept 4) that the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour will begin on Jan 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She is working in conjunction with Weight Watchers Reimagined to offer a full day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour.

The tour will conclude in Denver on March 7. She will also make stops in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; and St Paul, Minnesota.

It is her first national tour in five years. She has been to Canada and Australia more recently.

Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential. "What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life - focused on what makes us feel energised, connected and empowered," Winfrey said in a statement.

"As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let's make it happen in 2020."

Winfrey has held other successful speaking tours, including Oprah's The Life You Want Weekend in 2014.