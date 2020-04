Oprah to donate $14.3m to relief efforts

LOS ANGELES • Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating US$10 million (S$14.3 million) to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic.

Winfrey, one of America's richest and most influential women, made the announcement on her social media platforms.

"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she said.

Winfrey, 66, was born into poverty in Mississippi and raised in Milwaukee and Tennessee.

Part of the money will go towards the new initiative called America's Food Fund, launched in conjunction with Apple Inc, the Ford Foundation, Laurene Powell Jobs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio said in a statement: "In the face of this crisis, organisations such as World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need.

"I thank them for their tireless work on the front lines. They deserve all of our support."

It will help feed those most impacted by the coronavirus epidemic in the US, including children who rely on school-lunch programmes, low-income families, the elderly and individuals facing job disruptions. It has already raised more than US$12 million in donations.

Winfrey said: "I still remember growing up with my mother in Milwaukee when we were all out of welfare and sometimes we needed assistance for our family just to survive. At times like this, so many more people are vulnerable."

She did not say where she would direct the bulk of her US$10-million donation.

Winfrey made her announcement the same day as US data showed that a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

REUTERS