Online music series filmed in music studios

Live physical gigs are still a no-go because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but fans can catch home-grown musicians performing online.

Here are three free music series filmed in music studios in Singapore.

1 SUSPENDED IN THIS DISASTER

Watch it at: bit.ly/3jXX8RO

The live-stream gig series by The Basement Studio, located in Golden Mile Tower, features new and rising names in the independent and underground Singapore music scene.

Suspended In This Disaster: Volume 1, the first show, debuted last month with metalcore and hardcore bands Terrestrea, Seavision and Allegiance.

The third episode will be live-streamed on Saturday at 8.30pm and feature post-rock bands Hardihood and Tranquil.

2 MAJULAH WEEKENDER

Watch it at: bit.ly/35gvdIH

Online series Majulah Weekender features new music inspired by the circuit breaker period. It is filmed at the studios at Zendyll, the music company run by singer-songwriter and member of The Sam Willows Jonathan Chua.

Each of its five episodes focuses on a pair of home-grown producer and artist as they collaborate on a new track.

The series kicked off in July with rapper BGourd and producer J.Son and airs new episodes every other Thursday. The latest and fourth episode is released today and features indie producer Fauxe and electronic singer-songwriter Shye.

3 TONEHOUSE LIVE SESSIONS/TONEHOUSE LIVE STREAMING SESSIONS

Watch it at: bit.ly/326kHlg and bit.ly/3bE4N4Q

Tonehouse Studios in Parklane Shopping Mall is more than just a jamming studio. In the past year, it has also hosted many intimate gigs by bands in genres ranging from indie and jazz to metal and punk.

Their gigs have now moved online and the studio has organised two performance series.

Tonehouse Live Sessions is a series of gigs by 10 bands that include indie outfit Stopgap and neo-soul singer-songwriter Tim De Cotta playing their original tunes.

Tonehouse Live Streaming Sessions feature 14 bands covering six made-in-Singapore songs each. It kicked off in July with Retro Groove, who took on tracks by fellow home-grown acts ranging from The Esquires to Art Fazil. Other artists performing in the series include HubbaBubbas and Vivienne Wong.

Eddino Abdul Hadi