ONJ's address among several accidentally published online

LONDON • The British government said last Saturday that it accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients.

The list, with a damehood for singer Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen, was published last Friday.

The initial version posted online contained the home or work addresses of more than 1,000 recipients and was visible for around an hour, according to the BBC.

The Cabinet Office said the addresses had been published in error and were taken down "as soon as possible".

Newton-John, 71, is probably best known for 1978 musical movie Grease in which she sang the duet You're The One That I Want with John Travolta.

Mendes, 54, directed the Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) James Bond movies.

McQueen, 50, won the 2014 Best Picture Oscar for his film 12 Years A Slave.

REUTERS