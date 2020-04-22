One World celebrity TV special draws 21 million US viewers

LOS ANGELES • Almost 21 million Americans watched the One World: Together At Home global special on Sunday morning Singapore time, according to Nielsen data released on Monday.

The musical event was held in support of front-line workers battling the coronavirus outbreak and featured appearances and performances from the homes of celebrities, including singers Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, English rock band The Rolling Stones and television personality Oprah Winfrey.

Nielsen said the two-hour concert was aired on 26 American television networks.

The event, the biggest celebrity effort during the coronavirus pandemic, was viewed by an estimated 20.7 million viewers in the United States, Nielsen said.

Audience numbers in other nations and on streaming platforms were not available.

The concert, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and non-profit Global Citizen, raised about US$127 million (S$181 million) from corporations and philanthropists for the work of the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Members of the public were not asked to donate, but were encouraged to practise social distancing and avoid shaking hands and to show their appreciation for healthcare, grocery, delivery, transport and other workers.

Sunday's two-hour broadcast special was preceded by a six-hour streaming event, which featured other celebrities from Asia and the Middle East, including Hong Kong singers Jacky Cheung and Eason Chan.

REUTERS