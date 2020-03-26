One Love Asia Festival postponed to November amid escalating coronavirus situation

SINGAPORE - Attendees of the One Love Asia Festival 2020 in Singapore will have to wait to jam with their favourite artists, as the event has been postponed to November in THE light of the escalating coronavirus situation.

Event organiser, IMC Live Global, has announced that the new dates of the event will be on Nov 7 and Nov 8 at the Bayfront Event Space. The event was initially scheduled for May 1 and 2.

In a postponement notice, IMC Live Global said the decision was "made with the safety of our fans, artistes and staff as our first priority", and that it will continue to "act in accordance with the advice and regulations of the local government authorities".

The decision to postpone the event comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) implemented stricter distancing measures, which includes the closure of all entertainment outlets.

Festival tickets purchased through the organisation's authorised ticketing agents will remain valid for the new dates.

One Love Asia Festival 2020 in Singapore, described as a "music and lifestyle mega extravaganza", continues to feature a diverse range of artists from within and without Asia. This includes the "Queen Of K-Pop" BoA, Chinese singer-songwriter Joker Xue, American rock band Goo Goo Dolls, and local Singaporean musician, THELIONCITYBOY.

As a show of appreciation, organisers will be giving out $30 worth of vouchers to utilise at the festival's Curated Village, which features an array of F&B and merchandise booths, as well as free lifestyle activities, such as Muay Thai, face painting and styling booths.

Ticket-holders who cannot make it for the new dates can contact the respective ticketing platforms where they have bought tickets from for a refund request. The deadline is April 8.