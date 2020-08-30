One Direction's Liam Payne, 27, is now engaged to American model Maya Henry, 20

LONDON - English singer-songwriter Liam Payne is now engaged to American model Maya Henry, according to British tabloid The Daily Mail.

A member of boyband One Direction, Payne - who recently turned 27 - reportedly proposed to Henry, 20, during widespread lockdowns in Britain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had popped the question with a ring that The Daily Mail estimates to be around 3 million pounds (S$5.44 million).

The couple were seen leaving a London restaurant on Thursday (Aug 27), with Henry sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

The model, who is the daughter of millionaire Texan lawyer Thomas J. Henry, reportedly first met Payne as a One Direction fan, during a meet-and-greet event in 2015, when she was still a teenager.

The two began dating in 2018, soon after Payne split from English singer Cheryl, 37. The two met when Cheryl was a judge on reality series The X Factor in 2008 and Payne auditioned for the show.

They have a son Bear, aged three.

Payne only confirmed his relationship with Henry, 20, in an Instagram post last year when he posted their picture and thanked her "for always keeping the biggest smile on (his) face".

Henry has also posted photos of Payne on her Instagram account, with one showing the couple embraced in a kiss.

