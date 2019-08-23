Once upon a time in fatherhood: Quentin Tarantino to become a dad

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick pose as they arrive at the Cannes Film Festival in France, on May 25, 2019.
Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick pose as they arrive at the Cannes Film Festival in France, on May 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Quentin Tarantino is going to be telling a whole new brand of "Once upon a time" tale - the bedtime-story kind.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director is about to become a father.

His representative Katherine Rowe says Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting a baby. No further details were released.

The couple met in 2009 and married last November, just after Tarantino finished shooting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that became a summer hit.

It is the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed Pulp Fiction (1994) and Reservoir Dogs (1992), and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

Topics: 

Branded Content